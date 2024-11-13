 The Great Indian Kapil Show Gets Legal Notice For Insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Hurting Religious Sentiments Of Bengalis
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Great Indian Kapil Show Gets Legal Notice For Insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Hurting Religious Sentiments Of Bengalis

The Great Indian Kapil Show Gets Legal Notice For Insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Hurting Religious Sentiments Of Bengalis

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, received a legal notice, dated November 1, for hurting the religious sentiments of the Bengali community as well as for tarnishing the image of late Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation raised concerns over the portrayal of Bengalis on the show.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, received a legal notice, dated November 1, for hurting the religious sentiments of the Bengali community as well as for tarnishing the image of late Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The complainants raised concerns over the portrayal of Bengalis on the show via the legal notice.

The notice was sent by the President of Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF), Dr Mondal, via his legal advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy. The notice stated that certain acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show are disrespectful to the legendary poet, Rabindranath Tagore, and also pose a risk of hurting the religious and cultural sentiments of Bengalis, not just in India but across the globe.

Responding to the notice, the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show stated that they had no intention of misrepresenting Tagore's work and legacy. "The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy program intended purely for entertainment," the makers said, adding that the show is composed of parodies and fictional sketches, that do not aim to target a specific individual or community maliciously.

Read Also
Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns To Kapil Sharma's Show After 5 Years—Here's Why He Was Removed In 2019
article-image

The makers added that the show is known for its satire and humour, and in no means, it aims to attack an individual or community.

FPJ Shorts
Children's Day 2024: How Does The Indian Constitution Protect The Rights Of Minors?
Children's Day 2024: How Does The Indian Constitution Protect The Rights Of Minors?
'No Request' From BCCI But Australian Media Report Claims India Wanted 'Closed Door' Sessions
'No Request' From BCCI But Australian Media Report Claims India Wanted 'Closed Door' Sessions
'Dhoni Ji, Virat Ji, Rohit Ji, Dravid Ji': Sanju Samson's Father Blames Team India's Greats For Ruining His Son's Career; Video
'Dhoni Ji, Virat Ji, Rohit Ji, Dravid Ji': Sanju Samson's Father Blames Team India's Greats For Ruining His Son's Career; Video
Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch
Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch

Salman Khan distances himself from The Great Indian Kapil Show

In the meantime, rumours were rife that Salman Khan's production house too received a legal notice related to the controversy. However, the actor's team has now issued a statement distancing them from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Salman's legal team issued an official statement which read, "Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix."

Read Also
Now Richest Television Actor With ₹ 300 Crore Net Worth, Kapil Sharma Recalls Going BANKRUPT After...
article-image

The legal time mentioned that Salman and his production house are in no way connected to The Great Indian Kapil Show, and thus is not affected by any legal notice that the show might have received.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Great Indian Kapil Show Gets Legal Notice For Insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Hurting Religious...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Gets Legal Notice For Insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Hurting Religious...

Bhushan Kumar Reveals Gulshan Kumar’s Biopic Starring Aamir Khan Delayed Due To His Mother: 'Logon...

Bhushan Kumar Reveals Gulshan Kumar’s Biopic Starring Aamir Khan Delayed Due To His Mother: 'Logon...

Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As...

Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As...

Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's...

Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's...

'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To...

'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To...