The Great Indian Kapil Show Gets Legal Notice For Insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Hurting Religious Sentiments Of Bengalis

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, received a legal notice, dated November 1, for hurting the religious sentiments of the Bengali community as well as for tarnishing the image of late Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The complainants raised concerns over the portrayal of Bengalis on the show via the legal notice.

The notice was sent by the President of Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF), Dr Mondal, via his legal advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy. The notice stated that certain acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show are disrespectful to the legendary poet, Rabindranath Tagore, and also pose a risk of hurting the religious and cultural sentiments of Bengalis, not just in India but across the globe.

Responding to the notice, the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show stated that they had no intention of misrepresenting Tagore's work and legacy. "The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy program intended purely for entertainment," the makers said, adding that the show is composed of parodies and fictional sketches, that do not aim to target a specific individual or community maliciously.

The makers added that the show is known for its satire and humour, and in no means, it aims to attack an individual or community.

Salman Khan distances himself from The Great Indian Kapil Show

In the meantime, rumours were rife that Salman Khan's production house too received a legal notice related to the controversy. However, the actor's team has now issued a statement distancing them from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Salman's legal team issued an official statement which read, "Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix."

The legal time mentioned that Salman and his production house are in no way connected to The Great Indian Kapil Show, and thus is not affected by any legal notice that the show might have received.