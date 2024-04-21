The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 4 Review: A Mixed Bag Of Laughter & Disappointments

After a hilarious episode featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma returns with another installment of his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. While the latest episode may not be as strong as the previous one, it still has its moments of brilliance. Here's a breakdown of the good, the bad, and the unbearable parts of the show.

The Good:

- The episode starts on a high note, reminiscent of the classic Kapil Sharma format. Sunil Grover begins the episode as Kamlesh Ki Lugai and it is a highlight, His reunion with Kapil Sharma after six years is a treat for the audience.

- The camaraderie between Kapil and Sunil is unmatched, and their comedy sketch will keep you laughing throughout.

- Vicky Kaushal's impromptu one-liner steals the show, leaving even the comedians in stitches. So much so that the actor's impromptu one liner left both the comedians looking at each other, with Sunil finally stating, 'Puri script hi kharab kar di.'

-Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover's characters, airhostess Mona and Chumbak Mittal engineer, respectively, bring plenty of laughs.

The Bad:

- Despite having Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal as guests, the show fails to delve deeper into their personal stories and anecdotes. The viewers expected a lot more personal anecdotes from the two brothers than just their '26 January' and their 'Gutter stories.' However, both the brothers stayed tight lipped and did not give much information.

- The episode feels stretched and lengthy, clocking in at 50 minutes.

- Kiku Sharda and Rajeev Thakur's characters remain underutilized, with Rajeev Thakur lacking significant screen time.

The Unbearable:

- None, really! While the episode may have its flaws, it still offers plenty of laughs and entertaining moments.

Next week, Aamir Khan will join Kapil Sharma on the show, promising an exciting interaction between the comedian and his cast. Let's hope the next episode addresses some of the issues from this week and brings even more laughter and entertainment to the audience.