 The Good Wife is Now ‘The Trial’: Catch The Trailer Of Kajol’s Upcoming Debut Web Series on June 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Good Wife is Now ‘The Trial’: Catch The Trailer Of Kajol’s Upcoming Debut Web Series on June 12

The Good Wife is Now ‘The Trial’: Catch The Trailer Of Kajol’s Upcoming Debut Web Series on June 12

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
article-image

For all those who were left surprised when Kajol Devgn announced her social media break with a cryptic post, the answer is finally here. The actress is actually not taking any break & it was just a promotional stunt for her upcoming debut web series.

The series which was previously titled ‘The Good Wife’ is now renamed to ‘The Trial’. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kajol shared the news about arrival of the much-awaited web series.

Read Also
Kajol Announces Break From Social Media: 'Facing One Of The Toughest Trials'
article-image

KAJOL DROPS THE TRAILER OF HER DEBUT WEB SERIES

After a few hours of the announcement of her social media break, she returned to share the update of her upcoming cour troom drama ‘The Trial’, which will soon start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

In her post, she wrote, “The tougher the trial, the harder you come back! Catch the trailer for my courtroom drama #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha on June 12th. Coming soon only on @DisneyPlusHS”

Watchthe trailer video attached here:

ABOUT THE TRIAL

The Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife' titled 'The Trial' has Kajol playing the role of a lawyer. The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role

The show has 7 seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read Also
Dushman turns 25: Kajol REVEALS fearing Ashutosh Rana, labels it 'uncomfortable film'
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

VIRAL! Kapil Sharma Gets TROLLED For Hiding Cigarettes As He Notices Someone Recording Video

VIRAL! Kapil Sharma Gets TROLLED For Hiding Cigarettes As He Notices Someone Recording Video

Custody, Men Too, Undenaama: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy...

Custody, Men Too, Undenaama: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy...

The Good Wife is Now ‘The Trial’: Catch The Trailer Of Kajol’s Upcoming Debut Web Series on...

The Good Wife is Now ‘The Trial’: Catch The Trailer Of Kajol’s Upcoming Debut Web Series on...

Mumma Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's AWWDorable Photos With Baby Vayu

Mumma Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's AWWDorable Photos With Baby Vayu

Sarvam Shakthi Mayam Web Review: A colossal bore

Sarvam Shakthi Mayam Web Review: A colossal bore