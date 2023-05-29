Dushman turns 25: Kajol REVEALS fearing Ashutosh Rana, labels it 'uncomfortable film'

Celebrating a remarkable milestone in her career, Kajol, the celebrated Bollywood actress, reminisces about the spine-chilling thriller ‘Dushman’ as it completes 25 years since its release.

On this occasion, Kajol stated the unforgettable movie holds a special place in her heart. Starring in a double role alongside Ashutosh Rana and Sanjay Dutt, the film garnered immense love from fans upon its initial release and continues to captivate audiences today.

One of the scariest movies: Kajol

Expressing her sentiments about ‘Dushman’, Kajol took to her Twitter handle to share her experiences and feelings associated with the film. She described it as one of the scariest movies she has ever worked on or even watched.

In particular, she praised the terrifying performance of Ashutosh Rana, acknowledging how he sent shivers down her spine on screen and surely did the same for the viewers.

Kajol expressed her gratitude to Pooja Bhatt and Tanuja Chandra, the director and writer of the film respectively, for creating an environment that allowed her to feel comfortable despite the uncomfortable nature of the subject matter.

Even after all these years, Kajol admits that ‘Dushman’ remains an uncomfortable film for her to watch as it had a lasting impact on her.

Kajol's upcoming projects

In the film, ‘Salaam Venky’, directed by Revathy and released last year, Kajol delivered a captivating performance alongside Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan.

Additionally, she is all set to make her debut in the world of online streaming platforms with ‘The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’. This new venture promises to further showcase Kajol's versatility and talent as she explores new avenues in her illustrious career.