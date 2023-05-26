17 Years of Fanaa: Kajol on shooting at -27° with Aamir Khan, why 'Zooni' is special to her & more

Actress Kajol recently took to Twitter to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the release of the hit film 'Fanaa.'

The movie, which starred Kajol alongside Aamir Khan, was a tremendous success at the box office.

On this special occasion, Kajol reminisced about her unforgettable experience of shooting a song in bone-chilling temperatures of -27 degrees Celsius, clad in nothing but a delicate chiffon salwar kameez, while her co-star Aamir Khan stayed warm in a jacket.

Here's what she said

In her Twitter post, Kajol shared a video clip of the popular song 'Mere Haath Mein' and expressed her gratitude for the character of Zooni, which she described as particularly special to her.

She wrote, "One of my OH SO MANY 'comebacks’. However, Zooni will always hold a special place in my heart because I got to be myself without my glasses. #NerdsRock! And since you all loved my memories, let me share some more."

Kajol went on to recall some behind-the-scenes details from the song's shoot, revealing the challenging conditions they faced. She mentioned that during the first day of shooting in Poland, where temperatures plummeted to -27 degrees centigrade, she had to brave the freezing weather in her thin chiffon attire on a frozen lake, while Aamir Khan, thoughtful as always, had purchased a thick jacket from a local market.

As a result, his face did not display the natural pain that was evident on her frozen face. Adding to the unexpected turn of events, the entire song had to be scrapped and reshot upon their return to Mumbai.

About Fanaa

Directed by Kunal Kohli, 'Fanaa' revolves around the story of Zooni, a visually impaired girl who falls in love with Rehan, a tourist guide during her visit to Delhi.

However, their love story takes a dark twist when Rehan's true identity is revealed. The film also features stellar performances by Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, and Tabu in supporting roles.

Kajol's Professional Front

Talking about her work front, Kajol last appeared in 2022's slice-of-life drama 'Salaam Venky'.

She will now appear in 'The Good Wife ' that will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Apart from that, Kajol is also expected to appear in next season of KJo's 'Lust Stories'.