Kajol Announces Break From Social Media: 'Facing One Of The Toughest Trials' | Photo by ANI

Bollywood actress Kajol has said that she is taking a break from social media. On Friday, Kajol archived all her pictures from Instagram, which means she has temporarily hidden her pictures. She just has one post, which reads: "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She wrote the caption: "Taking a break from social media."

It is not known why she is taking a break, however, fans claim that this is a promotional strategy for her upcoming project 'The Good Wife'. However, many even showed support for the actress. "Sending you all my love. Take your time. We will be here," said one. Another wrote: "Waiting for your comeback." One professed love and said: "We love you." A user called it "You are my best motivation."

The Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife' titled 'The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka' has Kajol playing the role of a lawyer. The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides that, Kajol also has the second edition of Netflix's acclaimed film anthology 'Lust Stories', which will arrive on the streamer on June 29. It also stars Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma.