 The Girlfriend First Look: Rashmika Mandanna Is Intriguing In This Unusual Love Story
The film will mark the actor's 24th feature film

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
In what promises to be a welcome departure for actor Rashmika Mandanna, the actress is all-set to star in her next, The Girlfriend. Earlier on Sunday, the makers revealed the first look and the title of her film which has caught the attention of her fans and amps up the excitement towards it release.

To be helmed by Rahul Ravindran, the film will be produced by Allu Arjun's father and veteran Telugu producer Allu Aravind under his home banner Geetha Arts, which will be its 51st production. The principal photography of the film is likely to go on floors, anytime soon. The film has been written by Ravindran and Malayalam music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who recently helmed music direction for the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi, will be composing the soundtrack for The Girlfriend.

Sharing the first look of herself on her Instagram account, Rashmika captioned her post saying, “The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven’t been heard or seen before. And ‘The Girlfriend’ is one such. #RM24.”

Check out her post below:

RASHMIKA'S UPCOMING FILMS

One of the most sought after faces across regional industries, Rashmika is clearly the busiest actress, to say the least. She has Animal coming up next in Hindi opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. Animal is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 1st. Besides that Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Rainbow, opposite Dev Mohan of Shaakuntalam fame and an untitled next with Vijay Deverakonda.

