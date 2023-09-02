Rashmika Mandanna Dismisses Rumours Of Opting Out Of VNRTrio Due To Shahid Kapoor-Starrer

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Friday shut down the rumour about her opting out of the tentatively titled 'VNRTrio' film due to a Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

Rashmika took to Twitter and responded on a news portal that stated, "Rashmika opted out of #Nithin - Venky Kudumula's film citing dates issues. She chose to do Shahid Kapoor's film over this, but as per latest reports, that Hindi film has been called off due to budgeting reasons. She has #Animal and #Pushpa2TheRule coming up! To which Pushpa actor tweeted, "This was confirmed by anyone? But because its about me.. I can say its not true In March, Rashmika announced that she had teamed up with Nithiin for a new film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard for the mahurat shot while director Bobby switched on the camera. Gopichand Malineni directed the first shot.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared pictures from a puja ceremony conducted on the sets of the film.

"Guys today I had a Pooja ceremony for my next.. #VNRTrio and it's my #RM21.. @chiranjeevikonidela sir and some of my favourite people @hanurpudi , @buchibabusana_official, @director.bobby & @dongopichand came to the Pooja to show us their support..Our gang is coming to you again with some crazy, fun, new and exciting stuff.. so I hope we have your blessings and love," she said in the caption.

Reportedly, a few months ago Rashmika opted out of the film but reason is not yet disclosed.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has come on board for Dhanush's 51st film. Sekhar Kammula is directing the project. This will be Rashmika's first association with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula. As per a statement, the film is being "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages. The makers released a concept poster of #D51 ahead of Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. Details regarding the plot and other actors are awaited. Rashmika will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in 'Animal'. The film will hit the theatres on December 1. She also has 'Pushpa 2' in her kitty with Allu Arjun.

