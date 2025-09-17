 'He Would Bang His Head On The Wall': Prahlad Kakkar On Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breakup
Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, in an interview, spoke about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's breakup. He revealed that Salman was very physical with her and was obsessive. Kakkar said, "He used to make scenes in the foyer, would bang his head on the wall. The relationship had ended long before it officially ended."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Salman Khan-Ashwarya Rai Bachchan: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Still

Prahlad Kakkar is one of the most famous Indian ad filmmakers. He has worked with almost all the big stars of the Bollywood industry. Recently, in an interview, he spoke about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's breakup. He revealed that Salman was very physical with Aishwarya and was obsessive.

While talking to Vicky Lalwani, Kakkar said, "He had been very physical with her and obsessive. How do you deal with somebody like that?"

He further revealed that he knew exactly what happened as he used to stay in the same building. The ad filmmaker said, "I knew because I was living in the same building. He used to make scenes in the foyer and would bang his head on the wall. The relationship had ended long before it officially ended. It was a relief for everyone, her parents, her, the whole world."

Industry Didn't Support Aishwarya Rai

Kakkar further revealed that Aishwarya was upset because the industry didn't support her during the breakup, and everyone took Salman's side. He said, "She wasn’t upset about the breakup. She was upset that everybody took Salman’s side and not hers. The truth was on her side. She didn’t trust the industry anymore because it wasn’t playing fair. I could understand if she was wrong and the other party was right, or if both sides were treated equally. But nothing, it was completely one-sided."

Reportedly, Salman and Aishwarya fell in love during the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 release Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. But in 2002, they parted ways. Their breakup had made it to the headlines and was the talk of the town for many years.

Later, Aishwarya started dating Vivek Oberoi, but broke up with him, and in 2007, she got married to Abhishek Bachchan. While the actress got married, Salman is still single.

