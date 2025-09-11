Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Big Relief As Delhi Court Protects Her Personality Rights

Instagram: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had approached Delhi High Court over unauthorized use of her name, images, and likeness. The hearing of her plea took place on Thursday, and the court has protected the actress’ personality rights. According to Live Law, the court stated that the unauthorized use of personal attributes of an individual violates the right to privacy.

Justice Tejas Karia restrained several people and companies from wrongly using the actress’s personal details, like her name and photos, especially by using technology like Artificial Intelligence.

The court said, “Personality Rights of individuals, simply put, entail the right to control and protect the exploitation of one's image, name, likeness or other attributes of the individuals' personality, in addition to the commercial gains that can be derived from the same. Personality Rights can be located in the individuals' autonomy to permit or deny the exploitation of the likeness of other attributes of their personality.”

It further stated that the misuse of a celebrity’s name and picture doesn’t just affect the person financially, but also harms their dignity and reputation.

“In other words, the unauthorized exploitation of the attributes of an individual's personality may have two facets – first, violation of their right to protect their personality attributes from being commercially exploited; and second, violation of their right to privacy, which in turn leads to undermining their right to live with dignity,” the court added.

Many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and others have also protected their personality rights legally.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Movies

When it comes to films, Aishwarya currently has no movies in her kitty. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selven Part 2 which was released in 2023. The actress' fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens again.

