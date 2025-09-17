 Swiped OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bumble-Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's Biopic In India?
Swiped OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bumble-Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's Biopic In India?

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Swiped OTT Release Date

Swiped is a biographical drama film which is written and directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg. The film had its world premiere in the Gala Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2025. In India, the film is now streaming on JioHotstar.

When and where to watch Swiped?

Swiped explores themes of female empowerment in the tech industry, specifically the toxic and misogynistic environment faced by women like Whitney Wolfe. The film also highlights the issues of workplace harassment, sexism, and the challenge of establishing professional boundaries.

The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "From Tinder drama to building Bumble, she changed the rules of dating with a swipe. Follow the wild rise of Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped, streaming September 19 onwards, only on #JioHotstar."

Plot overview

Swiped is a biopic centered on Whitney Wolfe Herd, who helped establish Tinder but departed to launch Bumble, a dating application designed for women. The narrative depicts her battle to enter the male-centric tech sector, the hostile work environment she encountered at Tinder, and her eventual resurgence to become the youngest self-made female billionaire with Bumble.

Cast and characters

The film features Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd, Myha'la as Tisha, Dan Stevens as Andrey Andreev, Ben Schnetzer as Sean, Jackson White as Justin, Pierson Fodé as Michael Herd, Ian Colletti as JB, Mary Neely as Beth, Ana Yi Puig as Stephanie, Pedro Correa as Diego, Aidan Laprete as Adam, Coral Peña as Marta, Dan Bakkedahl as Ed, Joely Fisher as Sima, Ciara Bravo as Carly, Clea DuVall as Charlotte, and Lennon Parham as Tour Guide, among others.

Powerhouse behind Swiped

The film is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg. It is written by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Kim Caramele, and Bill Parker. The film is produced by Lily James, Andrew Panay, and Jennifer Gibgot under the banner of 20th Century Studios and Ethea Entertainment.

