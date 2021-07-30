The badshahs of OTT: Pankaj Tripathi takes the top spot; Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pratik Gandhi on 2 & 3: IIHB survey

Over the past one year, the word OTT has stolen the spotlight. With genre-breaking content available for viewing, several streaming platforms came as a relief for viewers amid the pandemic. They offered a break from saas-bahu and unbelievable supernatural shows that were ruling the television scene. And, with shooting halted, OTT didn't miss the chance to hook the viewers to their latest streams. Amid all this, people got to discover new talent. Several actors and actresses didn't miss the chance to claim a place in the spotlight by jumping on the OTT wagon.

Following up on the 'OTT Queens' study earlier this year, the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) recently released its 'OTT Badshahs' survey. Ruling the list are actors Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pratik Gandhi taking the top three spots respectively.

Pankaj Tripathi's stellar performances stand out amongst the top-runners. “He has style and panache. At the same time he has maturity and gravitas. His choice of roles too is well-curated and carefully calibrated to show the enormous range of his histrionic skills. For now, Pankaj Tripathi is the undoubted King of Kings in OTT today,” says Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB).