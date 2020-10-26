Ranbir Kapoor is India's no. 1 heart-throb; Virat Kohli most trendy and handsome: IIHB STUDY

Radhika Apte is India’s Most Seductive; Nawazuddin Siddiqui is India’s Most Versatile; Akshay Kumar is India’s Most Strong; & Ranbir Kapoor is India’s No. 1 Heart-Throb
The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) today released its TIARA Research Report on Celebrities as Human Brands. The Report was released by the Coach of the Indian Cricket team, Ravi Shastri and Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of the IIHB on Dussehra day in Mumbai.
INDIA’S MOST TRENDY
Virat Kohli is seen to be India’s Most Trendy with a TIARA score of 57.8. But, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is not far behind, with a rating of 56.9. In Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is seen to be Most Trendy with a TIARA score of 47.3. Surprisingly, Mouni Roy beats her Bollywood counterpart on trendiness with a score of 53.7 to top Television. Punit J Pathak with a 49.0 score leads the Trendsetters in Television amongst males. In Sports, Hardik Pandya with 49.0 and Harmanpreet Kaur with 47.8 are seen to be Trendsetters. With Captain Kohli as it is on the top, Virushka are seen to be the most Trendy Power Couple amongst all.
INDIA’S MOST HANDSOME
Virat Kohli also leads on India’s Most Handsome with a score of 63.9. In Bollywood, the distinction for Most Handsome goes to Ranbir Kapoor at 54.7. Singer Sonu Nigam tops Television with 40.3 while Kohli’s deputy Rohit Sharma tops the Sports domain with 51.2.
INDIA’S MOST SEDUCTIVE
Radhika Apte is India’s Most Seductive. Her oomph tops the national vote. Katrina Kaif leads Bollywood as Most Seductive. Sai Tamhankar is highest rated on Television while cricketer Smriti Mandhana scores most amongst females in Sports.
INDIA’S MOST VERSATILE
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen to be India’s Most Versatile. He leads with a score of 55.3. In Bollywood, that honour goes to Vicky Kaushal. In Sports, MS Dhoni leads by a distance. His female colleague Shafali Verma, the cricketer scores highest.
INDIA’S MOST STRONG
Akshay Kumar is seen to be India’s Most Strong. He earns himself a score of 64.5. Ajay Devgn tops Bollywood on being strong while Zakir Khan is top rated in Television. Baichung Bhutia is a clear leader in Sports amongst men while Saina Nehwal tops the ladies segment.
INDIA’S MOST NO.1 HEART-THROB
Ranbir Kapoor makes India’s heart beat faster ! He tops the votes as India’s Heart-throb No.1. He beats Ranveer Singh who scores 40.3 and tops Bollywood where Alia Bhatt leads the ladies parade. Siddharth Chandekar and Priya Bapat top in Television. Smriti Mandhana and kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhari are seen to be heart stirrers in Sports. DeepVeer are No.1 amongst power couples.
THE TIARA REPORT
The TIARA Report is the largest and most comprehensive study of celebrities in India.
- A sample size of 60,000 respondents pan India.
- 23 cities (Delhi including NCR), Mumbai (including Thane), Chennai, Kolkatta, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune (including Pimpri & Chinchwad), Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Vishakhapatnam, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Vadodara, Ghaziabad, Ludhiana and Agra.
- 180 celebrities : 69 from Bollywood (37 male, 32 female); 67 from Television (46 male, 21 female), 37 from Sports (30 male, 7 female), and 7 celebrity ‘power couples’.
- The field study was conducted by Japanese research agency Rakuten.
TIARA is an acronym for Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect and Appeal. The study uses the research data across 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors; and a battery of confirmatory statements to quantify key celebrity dimensions.
THE IIHB ADVISORY BOARD
The Advisory Board of IIHB is chaired by industry veteran, Dr. Sandeep Goyal who is past President of Rediffusion, ex-Group CEO of Zee Telefilms and former Chairman of Dentsu India. Dr.Goyal is a PhD in Celebrity Studies from FMS-Delhi.
Dr. Manohar L Singla, former Dean of FMS-Delhi, and Prof. Siddhartha Singh of ISB are senior academics on the IIHB Board. Mr. D Nandkishore, former Global Executive Board Member of Nestle SA, Switzerland brings in the expertise from industry. B Narayanaswamy, former MD of Ipsos, a research veteran has been providing thought leadership in the design of the study.
Ashish Dabral, who has had over 30 years at leading advertising agencies Ogilvy, Contract, and Dentsu has coordinated, and overseen, the study and analysis.
HOW THIS REPORT IS DIFFERENT
“The sample size of the TIARA Report is 25% bigger than the universe of TRP data collection currently being done by BARC. Our respondent base is 60,000; while BARC only covers 44,000 respondent homes. So, the study is comprehensive and representative of the entire India market. We have covered 23 cities. No study on celebrities hitherto has been so detailed and exhaustive,” says Dr.Goyal. “We have used 64 active attributes in the analysis of every single celebrity. Totally, there are over 100 data points that have been used in the analysis. This report, for the first time provides a DNA analysis of almost every prominent celebrity in the country. More importantly, our proprietary tools allow cross comparisons across celebrities, across attributes, across demographics, across cities, and more.”
Other category toppers include:
INDIA’S MOST RESPECTED : Amitabh Bachchan
INDIA’S MOST APPEALING : Akshay Kumar
INDIA’S MOST TRENDY : Virat Kohli
INDIA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL : Deepika Padukone
INDIA’S MOST VERSATILE : Nawazuddin Siddiqui
INDIA’S NO.1 HEART-THROB : Ranbir Kapoor
INDIA’S MOST SEDUCTIVE : Radhika Apte
INDIA’S MOST SEXY : Priyanka Chopra
INDIA’S MOST DOWN TO EARTH : MS Dhoni
INDIA’S MOST RELIABLE : Saina Nehwal
HOW WILL THIS RESEARCH BENEFIT THE INDUDUSTRY
- First ever research & data driven de-construction of individual celebrities.
- Cross-industry comparisons are done through rigorous benchmarking, which allows differential weightages to be used depending on the attribute.
- Brand owners can compare multiple celebrities in consonance with their own lead attributes of brands; hence arrive at a ‘best-fit’ option for brand ambassadors.
- Celebrities and their agents can use the report to ‘sell’ their goodness and value to clients for endorsement deals.
- Content houses and TV channels can use the report to better understand real heroes in their usage in reel avatars.
-----
Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB)
1401, Lodha Supremus
Worli, MUMBAI – 400 018
For questions or clarifications write to: sandeep@goyalmail.com
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)