Ranbir Kapoor is India's no. 1 heart-throb; Virat Kohli most trendy and handsome: IIHB STUDY

INDIA’S MOST TRENDY

Virat Kohli is seen to be India’s Most Trendy with a TIARA score of 57.8. But, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is not far behind, with a rating of 56.9. In Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is seen to be Most Trendy with a TIARA score of 47.3. Surprisingly, Mouni Roy beats her Bollywood counterpart on trendiness with a score of 53.7 to top Television. Punit J Pathak with a 49.0 score leads the Trendsetters in Television amongst males. In Sports, Hardik Pandya with 49.0 and Harmanpreet Kaur with 47.8 are seen to be Trendsetters. With Captain Kohli as it is on the top, Virushka are seen to be the most Trendy Power Couple amongst all.

INDIA’S MOST HANDSOME

Virat Kohli also leads on India’s Most Handsome with a score of 63.9. In Bollywood, the distinction for Most Handsome goes to Ranbir Kapoor at 54.7. Singer Sonu Nigam tops Television with 40.3 while Kohli’s deputy Rohit Sharma tops the Sports domain with 51.2.

INDIA’S MOST SEDUCTIVE

Radhika Apte is India’s Most Seductive. Her oomph tops the national vote. Katrina Kaif leads Bollywood as Most Seductive. Sai Tamhankar is highest rated on Television while cricketer Smriti Mandhana scores most amongst females in Sports.

INDIA’S MOST VERSATILE

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen to be India’s Most Versatile. He leads with a score of 55.3. In Bollywood, that honour goes to Vicky Kaushal. In Sports, MS Dhoni leads by a distance. His female colleague Shafali Verma, the cricketer scores highest.

INDIA’S MOST STRONG

Akshay Kumar is seen to be India’s Most Strong. He earns himself a score of 64.5. Ajay Devgn tops Bollywood on being strong while Zakir Khan is top rated in Television. Baichung Bhutia is a clear leader in Sports amongst men while Saina Nehwal tops the ladies segment.

INDIA’S MOST NO.1 HEART-THROB

Ranbir Kapoor makes India’s heart beat faster ! He tops the votes as India’s Heart-throb No.1. He beats Ranveer Singh who scores 40.3 and tops Bollywood where Alia Bhatt leads the ladies parade. Siddharth Chandekar and Priya Bapat top in Television. Smriti Mandhana and kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhari are seen to be heart stirrers in Sports. DeepVeer are No.1 amongst power couples.