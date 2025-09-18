 The Ba***ds Of Bollywood X (Twitter) Review: 'Aryan Khan Is Here To F***ing Rule'; Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Directorial Debut Impresses Netizens
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood X (Twitter) Review: 'Aryan Khan Is Here To F***ing Rule'; Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Directorial Debut Impresses Netizens

Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut with Netflix's series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The show started streaming on the OTT giant on Thursday, and people have already started watching it. Many netizens have tweeted their reviews on X (Twitter), and it looks like Aryan has impressed one and all with his series.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review

Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut with Netflix's series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambbain in the lead roles. It started streaming on the OTT giant on Thursday, and people have already started watching it. Many netizens have tweeted their reviews on X (Twitter), and it looks like Aryan has impressed one and all with his series.

A netizen tweeted, "Started watching #BadsofBollywood and it's fun 🔥🔥 #Aryan bro cooking #Lakshya is superstar material (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Just got done with the first episode. I dont want to speak too soon, but looks like Aryan is here to fucking rule 😭🔥 It's bold, funny, engaging, exciting - something that's been missing from Bollywood for a while. Can't wait to watch the rest of the episodes #BadsofBollywood (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Finished Episode 1 of Bats of Bollywood. #AryanKhan my man, you nailed it 👏🔥 The writing is sharp, screenplay super engaging & the humour is on point. That ending tho “Say no to drugs” 😂😂 Spoiler alert: Sameer Wankhede cameo 🤯 Full on paisa vasool!#Badsofbollywood #Netflix (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

One scene from the show has gone viral on social media. In the scene, it is shown that an officer comes to a party and sees a guy smoking a joint. But when he comes to know that the guy is not from Bollywood, he gets irritated. Later, the officer sees another guy who is just standing there and drinking, but he is not involved in drugs. However, he is arrested because he is from Bollywood.

Interestingly, the actor, who plays the role of the officer, is a lookalike of Sameer Wankhede. Check out the video below..

Netizens and Bollywood celebs have given thumbs up to the show, now let's wait and watch what the critics have to say about it.

