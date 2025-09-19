Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In Hindi

Jhamkudi OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Shemaroo

Jhamkudi is a Gujarati film starring Manasi Parekh in the lead role. It was released in theatres on May 31, 2024, and it received mixed responses from audiences and critics. The highest-grossing Gujarati film makes its Hindi debut. The film explores themes of family bonds, cultural identity, and the supernatural with a light-hearted yet insightful approach. It is streaming in Hindi on ShemarooMe.

What is Jhamkudi all about?

Jhamkudi is set in Gujarat and narrates the story of a small village named Raniwada. On the occasion of Navratri, the villagers decide to celebrate the festival. Later, they learn that celebrating Garba is forbidden in the village due to the curse of an evil entity named Jhamkudi. However, they realise that the rules have already been broken. Will the villagers be able to save themselves from the wrath of the evil?

Manasi Parekh talked about the film

Speaking about the Hindi premiere of Jhamkudi, actor and producer Manasi Parekh shared, "Comedy has always been the heart of Gujarati cinema and theatre, and we've all grown up loving the clean, simple humor that's been our strength for years. But one space we hadn't really explored much was horror-comedy. With Jhamkudi, we decided to take that chance, and the way people connected with it gave us so much confidence in the story we were telling."

She further said, "It did so well in theatres, and even when it came on ShemarooMe, the love just kept pouring in. That kind of response makes you feel so grateful as an actor and as a producer. So, when the opportunity came to bring Jhamkudi to an even wider audience in Hindi, it felt like the right way forward. I'm really excited for people across the country to experience the fun, the scares, and the madness we created with this film. It has received so much appreciation from the Gujarati audience, and I am sure it will also resonate with new viewers discovering it in Hindi for the first time."

Powerhouse behind Jhamkudi

The cast of Jhamkudi includes Manasi Parekh, Sanjay Goradia, Viraj Ghelani, Chetan Daiya, Ojas Rawal, Krunal Pandit, Jayesh More, Bhavini Jani, Bhaumik Ahir, Hetal Modi, Sanjay Galsar, Helly Thakkar, Rajal Pujara, Parth Nair, Hemang Barot, and Bhavini Jani, among others.

The Gujarati horror-comedy film is directed by Umang Vyas and written by Heath Bhatt. It is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh under Soul Sutra and RD Brothers. Titu Kumar Jena has done the cinematography.