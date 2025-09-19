'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On A Date': Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

Instagram: Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel is 50 years old, and she is not yet married. While in the past there were rumours of her dating a few guys, she has not yet tied the knot. Recently, during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Gadar actress opened up about her marriage plans, and also revealed how there was a time when she was in a serious relationship, but as she opted to be in films, things didn't work out.

Ameesha said, “People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both."

"For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love," she added.

Ameesha Patel Is Ready To Get Married, If...

Ameesha further revealed that she is ready to get married if she finds someone worthy, "They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly.”

Ameesha Patel Movies

Ameesha was last seen in a movie titled Tauba Tera Jalwa, which had hit the big screens without any buzz. Currently, she has no film that has been officially announced. But now, everyone is keen to watch her in Gadar 3 as Sakko.