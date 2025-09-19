 'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On A Date': Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On A Date': Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On A Date': Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

Ameesha Patel is 50 years old, and she is not yet married. Recently, during a podcast, the Gadar actress opened up about her marriage plans and also revealed how there was a time when she was in a serious relationship, but as she opted to be in films, things didn't work out.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel is 50 years old, and she is not yet married. While in the past there were rumours of her dating a few guys, she has not yet tied the knot. Recently, during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Gadar actress opened up about her marriage plans, and also revealed how there was a time when she was in a serious relationship, but as she opted to be in films, things didn't work out.

Ameesha said, “People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both."

"For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love," she added.

Read Also
Ameesha Patel’s Luxury Handbag Collection: Nearly 400 Designer Pieces Worth Crores
article-image

Ameesha Patel Is Ready To Get Married, If...

FPJ Shorts
Laver Cup 2025: Tennis Legend Roger Federer & Young Star Carlos Alcaraz Decked Up In Stylish Suits Ahead Of Black Carpet; Check Photos
Laver Cup 2025: Tennis Legend Roger Federer & Young Star Carlos Alcaraz Decked Up In Stylish Suits Ahead Of Black Carpet; Check Photos
Mumbai Metro 3: Staying In Andheri & Want To Visit Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri 2025? Here’s How You Can Reach Using Aqua Line
Mumbai Metro 3: Staying In Andheri & Want To Visit Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri 2025? Here’s How You Can Reach Using Aqua Line
DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Dominates Polls With 3 Key Posts, NSUI Retains VP Lead
DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Dominates Polls With 3 Key Posts, NSUI Retains VP Lead
Nashik: Delhi's Lalita Joshi Wins First Place In KTHM's National Hindi Poetry Competition
Nashik: Delhi's Lalita Joshi Wins First Place In KTHM's National Hindi Poetry Competition

Ameesha further revealed that she is ready to get married if she finds someone worthy, "They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly.”

Read Also
'Kaha Na Pyaar Hai!': Ameesha Patel Welcomes Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda To Movies As Netizens Compare...
article-image

Ameesha Patel Movies

Ameesha was last seen in a movie titled Tauba Tera Jalwa, which had hit the big screens without any buzz. Currently, she has no film that has been officially announced. But now, everyone is keen to watch her in Gadar 3 as Sakko.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On A Date': Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On A Date': Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai House Breached: 24-Year-Old Mentally Disturbed Man Arrested After...

Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai House Breached: 24-Year-Old Mentally Disturbed Man Arrested After...

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Review: Margot Robbie And Colin Farrell Shine In When The GPS Knows...

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Review: Margot Robbie And Colin Farrell Shine In When The GPS Knows...

Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In...

Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In...

Has Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda REPLACED Kiara Advani In Horror-Comedy Shakti Shalini? Makers REACT

Has Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda REPLACED Kiara Advani In Horror-Comedy Shakti Shalini? Makers REACT