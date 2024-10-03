 The Bad Guys - Haunted Heist OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The animated film is an adaption of Aaron Blabey's graphic novel series of the same name.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist is a comedy animated film which is based on Aaron Blabey's graphic novel series of the same name. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist?

The film is streaming on Netflix. It is directed by Kevin Peaty and Christo Stamboliev.

Plot

The film follows a group of animal thieves known as The Bad Guys, who plan to steal a legendary amulet. However, things take an unexpected turn when they attempt to steal from Reginald E Scary's haunted mansion. As they encounter paranormal activities and become trapped in the mansion, the story takes an exciting twist. To find out what happens next, you'll have to watch the film.

Cast and production of The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

The film features the voices of actors Michael Godere as Mr Wolf, Raul Ceballos as Mr Piranha, Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Mr Shark, Chris Diamantopoulos as Mr Snake and Mallory Low as Ms Tarantula, and others. It is produced by Bret Haaland, Katherine Nolfi, Aaron Blabey and Patrick Hughes under the banner of DreamWorks Animation Television. Ben Glass has done the editing with Adam Smith. The music is composed by Brandon Liew, Taylor Page and Daniel Futcher.

