'The Accidental Prime Minister' actor Suzanne Bernert talks about facing discrimination, her journey in Indian showbiz

So, how did the actor end up in the Indian entertainment industry? Suzanne reveals, “While I was shooting for Destined Hearts, my first English film by Anant Duseja in Dubai, I met production controller Raj Puthran, who has always been quite helpful. After that, I met Ajay Sinha and he asked me to come to Mumbai — and my first serial for Zee TV was as a firangi bahu who could say thoda thoda Hindi aati hai — and so that is how I started off.”

But things weren’t all that easy for her—she wasn't taken seriously as an actor. “Being a foreigner, I was not taken seriously. In the TV serial Jeete Hai Jiske Liye along with Renuka Shahane, I was playing the role of a police chief, but the director was quite sceptical about whether I could carry it off. But after I started saying dialogues properly, like Tum Qatil Ho, he was surprised and asked the spot boy to get me tea and offered me a chair to sit on, which was not done earlier. It’s a bit upsetting that in spite of doing many serials, I was still not recognised or taken seriously by most people. When I entered the sets of the epic serial Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, I told the director that I was playing the role of Queen Helena. But he did not listen to me and asked me to wait. I repeated the same, and told him that since I was playing Queen Helena I should be given a separate room and proper treatment. I told him if you don’t believe me, you can call someone or I will who can confirm that… He did, and only after that I was offered my rightful place.”