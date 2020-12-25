Christmas 2020: Suzanne Bernert, Nuno Oliveira and Florian Hurel share their plans

My fondest Christmas: Taking my husband Akhil to Germany to celebrate Christmas together for the first time. Due to shoots we could never do it. So after wrap up of Ashoka TV show in 2016 we snatched the opportunity. My mom just said yesterday how much she misses us and how great it was when Akhil decorated his first Christmas Tree, had his first sip of German Gluehwein (German Mulled Wine) and all the yummy delights like Lebkuchen (special cookies)and Stollen (a kind of fruit bread).

How would you spend Christmas back home? Christmas falls in Germany on the 24th and exchange of gifts happens in the evening... Going to churches and chapels prior to 24th to look at the decorations and the "krippe" (Christmas crib) is definitely a tradition, and visiting Christmas markets all over the area, standing in the cold with a Gluehwein in hand and listening to traditional live music, running into neighbours and friend, and of course the Midnight Mass! Also, we have dinner at my brother, Markus’s, place with the whole family…that is our Christmas tradition...this year we will be missing it.

What are your Christmas plans this year? Christmas plans this year have not really materialised. I decorated our home in Mumbai a little bit, but that’s about it.

Nuno Oliveira, photographer and director, hails from Portugal