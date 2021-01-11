As 'The Accidental Prime Minister' clocks two years, Suzanne Bernert talks about challenging aspects of playing Sonia Gandhi

As Anupam Kher starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' clocked two years, actress Suzanne Bernert took a trip down the memory lane and spoke about the challenging aspects of essaying the role of politician Sonia Gandhi in the film.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actress shared, "I used to come in the morning looking like me and then head upstairs to my stunning makeup room (the film was shot in a mini castle), get ready and come downstairs to shoot as Sonia Gandhi. Then, after pack up, I would come down as myself again. One fine evening, while standing on the doorstep, I was having a chat with people of the unit about the lighting, sound and the different areas... One guy asked me what I was actually doing on the set. I said that I was acting in the movie, and he replied, 'Yeah, but I see you in the morning, and then you disappear, and then you come back in the evening... I don't see you acting.' I said that I was in front of the camera the whole day."