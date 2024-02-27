'Thank You For All You Do': John Cena Gushes Over Shah Rukh Khan After His Bholi Si Surat Video Goes Viral

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena on Monday showered love on superstar Shah Rukh Khan after the 'Don' actor reacted to his viral video of singing 'Bholi Si Surat' from the film 'Dil to Pagal Hai'.

Taking to X, Cena reacted to SRK's post and wrote, "You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do."

Recently a video of John Cena singing SRK's cult song 'Bholi Si Surat' went viral on social media, catching the attention of his fans.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the video, in which John was seen delighting fans crooning Khan's hit song.

He said before singing the song, "You never know where you can learn, when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song." On Sunday, SRK finally reacted to the video.

Taking to X, the superstar posted, "Thank u both.... Love it and love u @JohnCena , I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha." 'Bholi Si Surat,' originally sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, continues to captivate audiences decades after its premiere. The blockbuster 'Dil To Pagal Hai' received significant critical praise and numerous Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, John Cena will be next seen in the action film 'Heads of State', which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba in lead roles.

Shah Rukh on the other hand was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' featured an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focused on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK now has three back-to-back hits in his kitty.