Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 30 Years Of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: 'Happiest Film I Have Done'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi-starrer rom-com film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' turned 30 on Sunday.

On the occasion, SRK took to X and wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."

Released in 1994, 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' features SRK in the lead role of Sunil, an aspiring musician, who doesn't have a promising academic score. While Sunil loves Anna, a member of his band, he is unable to confess his feelings to her. The film also witnessed a love triangle between Sunil, Anna and Chris (played by Deepak Tijori).

Helmed by Kundan Shah, the film received positive responses from the fans. The film beautifully explained that no matter how strong your feelings are or how truly you care for someone, but love just can't be forced. Several reports also stated that he had sold advance tickets of the movie at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, late Rita Bhaduri, and Ashutosh Gowariker also starred in the evergreen film.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.