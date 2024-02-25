Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To John Cena Singing Bholi Si Surat: 'Gonna Send You My Latest Songs'

Recently a video of the Wrestler turned actor John Cena singing superstar Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Bholi Si Surat' from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' went viral on social media that caught the fan's attention.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the video, in which John can be seen delighting fans by crooning to Khan's hit song.

He said before singing the song, "You never know where you can learn, when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song." On Sunday, SRK finally reacted to the video.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, "Thank u both.... Love it and love u @JohnCena , I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha."

The song 'Bholi Si Surat,' originally performed by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, continues to captivate audiences decades after its premiere. 'Dil To Pagal Hai' received significant critical praise and numerous Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.