 PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Sits On The Floor As He Attends Son AbRam Khan's School Event In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Sits On The Floor As He Attends Son AbRam Khan's School Event In Mumbai

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Sits On The Floor As He Attends Son AbRam Khan's School Event In Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was released in December 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Sits On The Floor As He Attends Son AbRam Khan's School Event In Mumbai | Photo Via Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is called 'King Khan' for a reason, and yet again, he showcased his genuine kindness, which left his fans deeply touched as the actor sat on the floor during a group photo with the students and the teachers as he attended his son AbRam Khan's school (Dhirubhai Ambani International School) event in Mumbai.

In the viral photos shared by Shah Rukh's fan page on Twitter, the actor is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. He was seen attending the event as a special guest, and he was also seen interacting with the students. In one of the photos, AbRam is seen playing the guitar on stage.

The caption shared by SRK Universe on X read, “An extraordinary overnight adventure of Class V students at DAIS with special guest King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. Immersed themselves in a range of activities like team-building games, treasure hunts, races, talent hunt show & Indian games etc.”

Check out the photos:

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His Four-Year-Gap After 2018, Says Was 'Licking His Wounds' After Massive...
article-image
Read Also
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Takes Two-And-A-Half Hour Bath Before Release Of Every Film
article-image

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, among others.

It emerged as commercial success of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Slumdog Millionaire: 'My Role Was A Dishonest Person, Found...
article-image

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is yet to announce his next film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra To Perform For Bride & Groom In...

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra To Perform For Bride & Groom In...

‘Mahabharat’ Actor Nitish Bharadwaj’s IAS Wife Says ‘He Is Playing Victim, Never Even Paid...

‘Mahabharat’ Actor Nitish Bharadwaj’s IAS Wife Says ‘He Is Playing Victim, Never Even Paid...

Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma To Get Married At Jaipur's Chomu Palace Hotel Where Bhool Bhulaiyaa Was...

Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma To Get Married At Jaipur's Chomu Palace Hotel Where Bhool Bhulaiyaa Was...

Selena Gomez Enjoys Croissant In Paris, Takes A Bubble Bath As She Announces New Single 'Love On'

Selena Gomez Enjoys Croissant In Paris, Takes A Bubble Bath As She Announces New Single 'Love On'

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Sits On The Floor As He Attends Son AbRam Khan's School Event In Mumbai

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Sits On The Floor As He Attends Son AbRam Khan's School Event In Mumbai