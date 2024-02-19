PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Sits On The Floor As He Attends Son AbRam Khan's School Event In Mumbai | Photo Via Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is called 'King Khan' for a reason, and yet again, he showcased his genuine kindness, which left his fans deeply touched as the actor sat on the floor during a group photo with the students and the teachers as he attended his son AbRam Khan's school (Dhirubhai Ambani International School) event in Mumbai.

In the viral photos shared by Shah Rukh's fan page on Twitter, the actor is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. He was seen attending the event as a special guest, and he was also seen interacting with the students. In one of the photos, AbRam is seen playing the guitar on stage.

The caption shared by SRK Universe on X read, “An extraordinary overnight adventure of Class V students at DAIS with special guest King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. Immersed themselves in a range of activities like team-building games, treasure hunts, races, talent hunt show & Indian games etc.”

Check out the photos:

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, among others.

It emerged as commercial success of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is yet to announce his next film.