Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Takes Two-And-A-Half Hour Bath Before Release Of Every Film

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed why he takes a long bath a day before the release of his every film. The 58-year-old actor spoke about this ritual before his films' release recently at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Shah Rukh said that the long bath ritual and bath-salt dips are 'deeply satisfying' for him. "In India, films mostly release on Fridays, so on Thursday evenings, at my home in Mumbai, a day before my movie releases, I give myself a two-and-a-half-hour bath and rinse myself of all my work," he said.

The actor further stated that irrespective of his film's fate, he heads back to work with the aim of making better movies.

"You work hard, thinking you made the best of films, and you’re telling the nicest of stories, expecting the world to love it. But you wake up on a Friday morning and the film that you made with so much love, flops. Oftentimes, you don’t like the film that you’re making and those become the biggest hits. We must not forget that you have to say your prayers and go back to work. So Mondays are dedicated to trying to make better films," he said.

When a media person said that he doesn't have to worry about box office numbers, Shah Rukh gave a witty twist to his statement and added "No, I need money. Bath oils are expensive."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success that was 2023 for him. Last year, he cemented his place as the undisputed king of box office as he delivered two Rs 1000 crore hits -- Pathaan and Jawan -- becoming the first ever Indian actor to do so.

He ended the year with Dunki, which minted over Rs 500 crore worldwide, and was hailed by critics for its social message. It is currently streaming on an OTT platform.