Thalapathy Vijay Violates Traffic Rules In A Bid To Skip Chasing Fans, Fined ₹500 |

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is one of the highest-paid actors in India, recently had a brush with the law after he allegedly violated traffic rules in a bid to avoid fans chasing his car. The actor, who has dabbled into politics, was returning home after meeting members of his party Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) in Chennai.

Vijay is known for his amazing performances in Tamil films like 'Thuppakki', 'Mersal', 'Kaththi' and 'Master'.

As per reports, Vijay skipped the red signal at more than two locations, which resulted in the traffic police issuing a challan and fine of Rs 500. The actor was being followed by fans from Panaiyur to his home in Neelangarai.

As per reports, Vijay has taken a decision for a grand political entry after the reigning superstar of the Tamil movie industry, Rajinikanth, backed out from making a political entry at the last moment after having serious discussions with the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vijay has reportedly studied the bylaws of both the Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, and has asked his strategists to structure the new party's bylaw by blending the essence of the two Dravidian parties. It may be recalled that Vijay's fans had contested the 2021 rural body polls as Independents.

Vijay will be seen next in the movie 'Leo' directed by Logesh Kanagaraj who has produced hit movies like 'Vikram' and 'Master'. The film will be released in October 2023 and the shoot was held in Jammu and Kashmir. Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also a part of the film.

