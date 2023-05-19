Thalapathy Vijay NOT charging ₹200 cr per film; full truth inside

Thalapathy Vijay, the revered superstar of the Tamil film industry, has been making waves with reports suggesting that his remuneration has skyrocketed to an astounding Rs 200 crore.

Currently engrossed in the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-packed thriller, 'Leo,' Thalapathy Vijay continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the film fraternity.

The highly-anticipated movie is slated for release later this year, promising an exhilarating experience for his ardent fanbase.

Interestingly, it was revealed that Thalapathy Vijay initially intended 'Leo' to be a regional release rather than a pan-Indian venture.

However, a change of heart led him to broaden his horizons and embrace the idea of captivating audiences across the nation.

TRUTH about reports stating actors fee is 200 cr per film

While it is a well-known fact that Thalapathy Vijay commands one of the highest paychecks in the Tamil film industry, rumours suggesting a staggering remuneration of Rs 200 crore per film have been circulating on Twitter and other social media platforms.

To uncover the truth behind these claims, IndiaToday engaged in ancancdid conversation with a close source associated with Vijay.

The source shed light on the matter, stating, "No doubt, Vijay is among the highest-paid actors of the country. However, claming it to be 200 crore per film is lacking accuracy. His paycheque is Rs. 125 crores as of now.”

Elaborating further on Vijay's financial prowess, the source emphasized the actor's unparalleled market appeal and the remarkable box office performance of his films.

Additionally, the lucrative digital and satellite rights associated with his projects have further incentivized producers to invest substantial sums in securing Vijay's participation. The source added, "Vijay's involvement guarantees success irrespective of the film’s storyline, making producers willing to take the risk."

Thalapathy Vijay work front

In his most recent outing, Vamshi Paidipally's 'Varisu,' Thalapathy Vijay showcased his acting prowess in both Tamil and Telugu languages, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

The actor is now gearing up for the release of 'Leo' on October 19, a film that promises to enthrall cinephiles with its thrilling narrative and captivating performances.