Varisu OTT Release: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film

'Varisu' will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Vijay and Rashmika in Varisu trailer | YouTube
Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Varisu' released in theatres on January 11 and emerged as a commercial success.

The emotional family entertainer is all set to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video on February 22. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is produced by Dil Raju.

'Varisu' will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, there's no word on when and where the Hindi version will be available on OTT.

The film revolves around the life of a youngest son of a family, rising to the occasion when their business empire is on the brink of collapse.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also features Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

