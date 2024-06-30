 Teri Meri Dooriyann’s Himanshi Parashar Speaks About Show Going Off Air: ‘Ratings Declined After 5 Year Leap’
Himanshi Parashar essayed the character of Sahiba in Teri Meri Dooriyann.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Himanshi Parashar, who essayed the character of Sahiba in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Dooriyann went ahead to be a household name with the show. Featuring Vijayendra Kumeria as the male lead opposite the actress, Teri Meri Doriyann is all set to go off air after consistently under performing on the TRP charts.

The actress recently opened up on the show going off air and revealed that she was very emotionally attached to the show and her character. Himanshi said, “I am emotionally very attached to the show and my character Sahiba. It was a great experience playing Sahiba but viewership declined after the five-year leap. Since then, there were many changes in the script, a lot of twists and turns, but somehow the show was not able to garner the kind of viewership we enjoyed six months ago. I am no one to comment on the script and feel that it is the channel's decision and I respect it. At the end of th day it is business and the show has to get good viewership.”

article-image

For the uninformed, Teri Meri Dooriyann is all set to go off air on the 14th of July. The show also started Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, Tushar Dhembla and Prachi Hada as parallel leads.

article-image

