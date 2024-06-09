Himanshi Parashar Bids An Emotional Adieu To Her Character Sahiba From Teri Meri Doriyaann: 'My Last Scene As Sahiba With Angad..'

Himanshi Parashar, who essayed the character of Sahiba in Star Plus' beloved show Teri Meri Doriyaann took to her Instagram handle today to bid a final adieu to her character in the show. While the actress is very much a part of the show, her character Sahiba has come to an end and has been declared dead.

With her character coming to an end in the show, Himanshi penned a heartfelt note, stating how, the final sequence of Sahiba in the hospital with Angad aka Vijayendra Kumeria will always be close to her heart. She calls Sahiba a person who has utmost dignity, love and care. By the end of this note, Himanshi introduced her new character Gurnoor and revealed that it is totally different from the character she has played until now.

Himanshi writes, ''And the journey of SAHIBA ends today🫶🏻

From the day i tested for the look for the Sahiba’s character till it’s death scene, there was not a single day when i didn’t feel fortunate to have this opportunity of playing Sahiba💕

It has given me so much to remember by.

A person full of dignity and self-respect. A person full of love and care. I’ve honestly lived this character.

When i got to know that Sahiba is dying in the show, since that day i felt heavy in my heart as if i’m losing someone really close. My last scene as Sahiba with Angad @vijayendrakumeria in the hospital will ALWAYS be the Most Favourite scene for me as an actor. That scene🫶🏻

Now the story has taken a new turn, and i’ve got the opportunity to play a whole different character ‘Gurnoor’ which is poles apart from what i did for the past one and a half years.

I hope the amount ot love you all have given to Sahiba, Gurnoor will also receive🫶🏻

My job as an actor has become a little challenging and all that we need is love from you all.''

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles. The show is reportedly under the scanner and hence, the makers of the show have decided to introduce this new twist to garner better numbers.