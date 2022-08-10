Teri Galliyon Se: Aarushi Nishank opens up about working with Gurmeet Choudhary, says 'he is supportive'

Since its poster release, the much anticipated song "Teri Galliyon Se" has been generating buzz on social media. The makers decided to reveal BTS shots from the music video for their beloved audience.

Actress Aarushi Nishank, who is also a film producer, Kathak dancer and social worker, has filmed ‘Teri Galliyon Se’ music video.

The BTS pictures demonstrate the work that goes into producing something so stunning. It captures the challenges, triumphs, giggles, joy, and most importantly, the confidence that goes into the song. It was filmed in Aarushi's native Uttarakhand, which had pleasant weather and lovely scenery.

Speaking about the song, Aarushi Nishank says, “The title of my upcoming track is ‘Teri Galliyon se’ it’s a love yet a patriotic song releasing on 11th August and has been shot in beautiful valley of Uttarakhand, Dehradun and Mussorie. It’s a lovely track which will enlighten a josh in youth too, talking about my co-actor Gurmeet Choudhary, it was great fun while working with him, he is supportive and also a good friend. After the great success of Wafa na raas aaye which was sung by melodious singer Jubin Nautiyal, it’s really nice that this song is crooned by non other Jubin, finger crossed as almost we teamed up again let’s see how much love we will be gathered from the audience.”

The music video is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-series. It has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and music is by Meet Bros. The music video is slated to be released on August 11, 2022.