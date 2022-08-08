Watch: Gurmeet Choudhary teams up with Jubin Nautiyal and T-Series for 'Teri Galliyon Se'

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has teamed up with T-Series and Jubin Nautiyal yet again for the song 'Teri Galliyon Se'.

In the track, Gurmeet is all set to portray the role of an army officer and it’s no wonder that the actor has been posting fitness videos and transformation pictures on his social media handle.

Gurmeet has always been known to be a method actor and dives deep into his character be it for a song or a movie and this time round the actor has taken it up a notch by indulging in a rigorous fitness regime to get into shape for the role of an army man.

This song will be a collaboration between three powerhouses yet again, Bhushan Kumar, Gurmeet Choudhary and Jubin Nautiyal, which means that it’s going to be a visual and musical treat like no other.

The trio have collaborated earlier for songs like 'Barsaat Ki Dhun', 'Dil Pe Zakhm', 'Bedardi Sa Pyaar Ka' and many more which have always managed to hit the right notes among music lovers.

"When it comes to acting and portraying different characters every time, I prefer being thorough. To essay the role of an army man in the song Teri Galliyon Se, I knew the level of fitness I had to attain because it needs to be visible to the naked eye. It was a very interesting project for me to work on and what makes it even better is the fact that I am once again working with two dynamic visionaries, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal! Can't wait for the audience to see what Teri Galliyon Se has in store for them", says Gurmeet.

The song is all set to release soon.