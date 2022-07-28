Photos: B-Town's handsome hunks suit up!

July 28, 2022

Vicky Kaushal's style statement is clean, crisp and yet influential

Varun Dhawan never fails to impress us with his style statement

Kartik Aaryan has his own unique style which has set him apart from the others

Siddharth Malhotra is truly the boy next door. The actor looks dapper in this red suit and is totally setting goals

Shah Rukh Khan wore a formal black suit for a recent event

From nailing casuals to bringing his A-game with sharp suiting, Shahid Kapoor has mastered sartorial versatility

Ranveer Singh’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make his fans drool

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper and damn hot and sassy in this grey suit

Rajkummar Rao is no less and always manages to pump out fresh and handsome looks

Gurmeet Choudhary has been successful in increasing the oomph factor when it comes to fashion

Hrithik Roshan created a signature style for himself in deep blue suit which he paired with white t-shirt

Fans love Aditya Roy Kapur much as they adore his simple style!!

Ayushmann Khurrana left everyone stunned when he wore a classy black and golden suit for an event

