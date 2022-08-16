Tere Bajjon: Prateik Babbar, Simi Chahal to feature in Shreya Ghoshal's song - watch teaser

VYRL Punjabi and Jatinder Shah on Tuesday shared the teaser of their upcoming music video- 'Tere Bajjon', a song about love, but a love that can be felt and perceived differently.

The song has been composed and directed by Jatinder Shah and sung by Shreya Ghoshal. It stars Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and Punjabi actress Simi Chahal, both of whom will portray lead roles in this story.

Lyricist Kumaar has penned the heart-warming lyrics for 'Tere Bajjon'. The song is all set to be released on August 18.

Simi Chahal and Prateik Babbar have collaborated for the first time for a song.

From the teaser that was released earlier today, it looks like an emotional rollercoaster with an appealing modern tale about relationships that don’t always transcend to the next level despite the existence of love. The teaser shows Prateik and Simi's beautiful chemistry, but with a heartfelt conclusion to the narrative of 'To Love Is To Let Go.'

It appears as an intriguing teaser and keeps you engaged till the end.