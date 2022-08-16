Pics: Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 'monkey love'

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2022
Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on August 16 announced they are expecting their first child together
They shared two adorable photos to share the happy news with their fans and followers
Bipasha and Karan are one of the most loved couples in B-town
They never fail to give us couple goals
They often post adorable and mushy pictures on social media with the hashtag 'monkey love'
After working together in the film 'Alone', Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016
The wedding proved to be a dreamy affair
Karan had proposed Bipasha on New Year, and it was the start of their happily ever after.
They had reportedly fallen in love with each other on the sets of their film 'Alone'
Karan had proposed to his ladylove during their New Year vacation in Thailand
The actor asked for Bipasha's hand in marriage at a time when the sky was lit with fireworks mid-celebrations
Bipasha had once revealed that their relationship has grown stronger over the years
Their bond is likely to grow stronger now that they are set to welcome their first child
