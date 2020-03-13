Tennis star Leander Paes dating 'Singham' actress Kajal Aggarwal?

Indian tennis icon, Leander Paes recently brought the curtains down on his illustrious 30-year-long career. The tennis star is reportedly seeing 'Singham' actress, Kajal Aggarwal.

Leander Paes and south Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal share a great friendship and have also been spotted together, on several occasions. A report by Bollywood Hungama quotes a source saying, "They are just getting to know one another well. If only the media glare doesn’t eclipse their mutual feeling, there may be something more to this friendship than meets the eye. But for that to happen they need space,” cautions a source."

Apart from his profession, the tennis star has also been in news over his legal battle with ex-partner Rhea Pillai. Leander Paes was in a live-in relationship with model Rhea Pillai. The duo is fighting a legal battle over their daughter Aiyana's custody. In 2014, the model had filed a domestic violence case against Paes and his father.