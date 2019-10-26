Diwali 2019: Rhea Pillai explains who to get the perfect look this festive season

I wanted to introduce this fabric to the audience so that they could expand their awareness as to how experimental one can get with organic fabric. It’s not only about what makes you look good but also what makes you feel good. So this was the primary reason why I took up ‘Style with Purpose’.

What is your favourite festive look?

I am very partial to Lucknow Chikankari work. My colours that I love to work with are ivory based colours, to make it more festive I throw in Mukesh embroidery which brings the colour alive.

It’s a big favourite to wear in the evening and it’s also in right now to wear for weddings as well. I think this is a classic look that takes you through the test of time.

What is your take on the festive trends for the season?

Since I am not a very season oriented person, I look at what is not time-bound. When someone is wearing a really beautiful outfit but is not comfortable in it, it just takes away from the entire look. So, for me, comfort is a big part of the play. Trends don’t necessarily fall in sync with that. So, I have to say I am not a seasonal person, I prefer looking at the total picture.