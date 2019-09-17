Kajal Aggarwal is mesmerized after her visit to Agra's 'Taj Mahal'

The 34-year-old shared that her views regarding love have been "carelessly narrow" and she feels it is "short-sighted to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life." Visiting the monument of love has made her think about love in a new way.

She captioned: "Witnessing this #symboloflove made me reflect upon this topic, taking this opportunity to share my thoughts: In a culture where we tend to place romantic love on a pedestal, we can easily overlook the dynamic ways to experience love.

There's the depth of close friendships, the sense of belonging in a community, the intensity of an artistic practice, a connection to our work, or any experience that provides companionship, support, self-discovery, and even the feelings of both elation and misery.

But this isn't the common narrative, so for many single people - me included - we can mistakenly think we're not good enough, or feel incomplete without this one, specific type of love.

After many years spent berating my own single status, I could see how carelessly narrow my own view of love had been and how short-sighted it is to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life.

For many, being single is not about a lack of options for love, but a choice - a choice to apply a broader definition to love, and see the value in all its forms. (Also, Your happiness depends wholly on you, share that joy and completeness with your partner instead of thrusting the responsibility solely upon them) #enjoyingthesymboloflove #withpeopleilove #myvillage".