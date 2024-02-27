Telugu Actress Sowmya Janu Assaults Traffic Home Guard When Stopped For Taking Wrong Route In Banjara Hills; Rips His Clothes (VIDEO)

In a disturbing incident in Hyderabad's upscale Banjara Hills area, Telugu actress Sowmya Janu created a commotion by allegedly assaulting a traffic home guard who was on duty. The video of the woman of creating ruckus was captured on camera and was shared on social media on Sunday.

The incident happened when the actress, driving her Jaguar car on the wrong route in Banjara Hills, was stopped by a traffic home guard who was diligently performing his duties. According to the timestamp on the video, the ruckus happened on Saturday evening at about 8:24 pm. Instead of co-operating, Sowmya Janu reportedly became infuriated and verbally abused the home guard for obstructing her route.

Watch the video below

Eyewitnesses recounted that despite attempts by onlookers to intervene, the actress persisted in her aggression. Matters escalated when she physically attacked the traffic home guard, who was capturing the incident on video. Shockingly, Sowmya tore the home guard's clothes and snatched away his phone.

Police register case

Following the assault, the traffic home guard filed a complaint at the Traffic Home Guard Banjarahills Police Station, detailing the assault and providing evidence through the viral video of the incident. The police have swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Calls for strict action against Sowmya Janu

The video capturing the assault has circulated widely on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for stern action against Sowmya Janu.