Thane News: 5 Booked For Assaulting, Forcing Auto Driver To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' In Mumbra; 1 Held

Mumbai: A person was arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault on an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbra, Thane district. The incident involved forcing the driver to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Four others involved are currently at large, as per reports citing police official's statement.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, the victim, identified as Mohamed Sajid Mohamed Yasin Khan, was attacked around 11 PM on Thursday while waiting in a rickshaw stand queue in Mumbra. The five accused allegedly assaulted him, pushing him to the ground and coerced him into saying 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In addition to the assault, the victim realized that Rs 2,000 was stolen from his rickshaw by the perpetrators. Following the ordeal, he reported the incident to the police and filed a formal complaint against the accused.

Legal Action Taken

The Daigar police in Thane registered a case against the five accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include Section 395 for dacoity, Section 295-A for deliberate acts aimed at outraging religious sentiments, and Section 427 for causing damage amounting to fifty rupees. The arrest of one suspect has been made, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining four individuals involved in the incident.