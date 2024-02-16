Thane News: Travel From Badlapur To Navi Mumbai Within 20 Minutes Soon; Here's How | sourced

Thane: The distance from Badlapur to Navi Mumbai can now be covered in just twenty minutes, thanks to the ongoing construction of the Vadodara-JNPT National Highway. The construction of the highway was halted from past few years due to some technical reasons, however now it has been restarted in full swing, nearing timely completion.

This highway, which passes through the Badlapur East Bendsheel village, is currently being extended to connect Navi Mumbai with a tunnel, with almost 50% of the work already completed. By next year, this project is expected to be fully operational, revolutionizing connectivity in the region.

Details On The Highway

The Vadodara-JNPT National Highway project in the state is progressing rapidly, with plans for an eight-lane highway spanning 189 kilometres in length and 120 meters in width. This road travels through the Badlapur city, promising direct connectivity to Vadodara and Jaipur, enhancing accessibility for residents and commuters alike.

Badlapur To See Major Developments

The ongoing construction of a tunnel between Rayate in Kalyan Taluka and the Bendsheel village in Badlapur will further integrate Badlapur with major cities like Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Palghar and Gujarat. This will not only reduce travel time but also open up new economic opportunities, with Badlapur poised to become a logistical hub and an industrial hotspot.

With the completion of this highway project, Badlapur's journey towards prosperity has begun, positioning the town in rural Thane area as a key player in the region's economic landscape. Moreover, the connectivity facilitated by this highway will significantly enhance Badlapur's prominence, making it a noteworthy destination for both residents and investors alike.