 Taylor Swift's 16-Year-Old Fan Dies Before Brazil Concert, Singer Pens Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Feel Overwhelmed By Grief’ (PHOTO)
Taylor Swift's 16-Year-Old Fan Dies Before Brazil Concert, Singer Pens Heartbreaking Note: 'I Feel Overwhelmed By Grief' (PHOTO)

Taylor Swift penned a note for the fan while expressing her grief.

Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Taylor Swift is 'devastated' after she learned that her 16-year-old fan passed away ahead of her Eras concert in Brazil. The singer took to her social media handle and penned a heartbreaking note while expressing her grief. According to a report in People, the fan's name was Ally Anderson, and she was diagnosed with Stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

Taylor wrote, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

Check it out:

article-image

She added, "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to saw now that I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Ally Anderson's mother Patty Garner Anderson said that Taylor’s music constantly 'brought light' to her daughter's life. Further, she revealed that Allu even got a tattoo on her left forearm featuring lyrics from Swift's song, The 1.

article-image

