PHOTOS: Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift Step Out For A Girls Night Out In New York | Photo Via Instagram

On September 19, Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift took the Internet by storm as they were seen stepping out together after a girls night out in New York City. For the uninitiated, Sophie is Joe Jonas's ex-wife, and Taylor is Jonas' ex-girlfriend.

The duo were seen together walking hand-in-hand as they exited an Italian restaurant. In the photos, Sophie donned a grey top and trousers, while Taylor was seen in a red dress and oversized denim jacket.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, recently, Sophie Turner announced her separation from Joe Jonas on her social media handle. The duo issued an official statement that read, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019 and are parents to two daughters. On the other hand, Joe and Taylor dated in 2008. Reportedly, Jonas ended his relationship with the Blank Space singer over a phone call. It is also believed that she wrote the song Mr Perfectly Fine about him.

Read Also WATCH: Joe Jonas Cries On Stage While Singing Song He Wrote For Estranged Wife Sophie Turner

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)