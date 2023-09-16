WATCH: Sophie Turner Locks Lips With Frank Dillane While Filming For Joan Amid Divorce From Joe Jonas | Photo Via Instagram.

Sophie Turner has been in the headlines for quite some time after she recently confirmed her separation from Joe Jonas on social media. The duo had been married for four years, and the couple had been living separate lives for months before the divorce, according to media reports.

Now, amid Sophie and Joe's divorce, the actress has resumed work and is filming her new show, Joan, in which she will play the role of Joan Hannington. Frank Dillane, also part of the show, essays Boisie Hannington in Joan.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows Sophie locking lips with her co-star Frank on the sets of Joan.

Meanwhile, filming for Joan began in May this year in England. The cast also includes Gershwyn Eustache Jr., Kirsty J. Curtis, Laura Aikman, Alex Blake, Harry Pittard, and Lankesh.

Talking about Sophie's divorce, the duo issued an official statement that read, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019. They are also the parents of two daughters.

According to TMZ, their lifestyle differences are the reason behind their split. The source said, "She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."