Did Joe Jonas React To Actress Alexa Claiming He Asked For Nudes Before Divorce With Sophie Turner? (WATCH)

A few days ago, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split via a joint statement on social media. According to a TMZ report, the Game of Thrones actress' partying was a factor that caused a rift in their relationship, as the singer liked to stay at home. "They have very different lifestyles,' said a source.

Read Also Joe Jonas Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce Announcement With Sophie Turner (PHOTOS)

Read Also Joe Jonas Accused Of Asking Nudes From Former Nickelodeon Star

Recently, Alexa Nikolas, a former Nickelodeon star, accused Joe of asking her for "nudes" when they were both teenagers. "I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes," she tweeted.

Now, at a recent Jonas Brothers’ concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Joe seemingly reacted to Alexa's claims. He was heard saying, "After four years of wonderful marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family, we love you guys."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Turner and Joe started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019 in Las Vegas, just two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They have two children together. As per TMZ, Joe is asking for joint custody of their daughters.

Read Also Joe Jonas Performs Without Wedding Ring For FIRST Time Amid Divorce With Sophie Turner (WATCH)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)