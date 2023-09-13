Sophie Turner Spotted Smoking, Sporting Blonde Hair Amid Divorce With Joe Jonas (PHOTOS)

Actress Sophie Turner has been seen for the first time since her husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce. The 'Game of Thrones' actress, 27, and Jonas Brother star, 34, told fans they had decided to call time on their four-year marriage last week amid rumours they were living separately.

Sophie, who shares two daughters with Joe, has kept a low profile since the news broke, but she has now been spotted in Spain, sporting a blonde cropped wig and a huge temporary back tattoo as she gets to work filming her new ITV drama, 'Joan'.

The actress looked almost unrecognisable as she puffed on a cigarette during a break from production, sporting a black vest, grey spandex shorts, navy sliders and a slick of crimson lipstick.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', she seemed pensive as she clutched her iPhone, which was protected with a 'Toy Story' cover. The Pixar franchise has happy memories for Sophie and Joe as they decided to get matching tattoos with words from the film back in 2018.

Joe's reads: "To infinity" while Sophie's completes Buzz Lightyear's line with: "& beyond". Following days of speculation, Joe officially filed for divorce last week, stating the couple's marriage was "irretrievably broken". As fans were left reeling, the former couple then shared a joint statement on social media saying the break-up was a mutual decision, adding they had ended things amicably.

Posting the statement on Instagram, they said: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

