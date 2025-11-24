Ashlesha Sawant & Sandeep Baswana Age Gap: How Much Younger Is The Jhanak Actress Than Her Husband?

Ashlesha Sawant & Sandeep Baswana | Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stars Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana tied the knot on November 16, 2025, at the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan. The couple has been flooded with congratulatory messages as they celebrated their official union after 23 years of togetherness. But do you know the age gap between them? Let’s find out…

Ashlesha Sawant & Sandeep Baswana Age Gap

Ashlesha was born on September 24, 1972, in Pune, which makes her 41 years old. On the other hand, Sandeep was born on February 4, 1978, and is 47 years old. This means there is a 5 years 5 months age gap between the couple.

Ashlesha & Sandeep Receive Heartwarming Wishes From TV Celebs

As Ashlesha and Sandeep shared their wedding photos on social media, their television co-stars and fellow celebs were quick to flood the comment section with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha wrote on the wedding post, "Whaaaaa congratulations!!!❤️❤️❤️." Chum Darang commented, "What?!!! Congratulations. So happy for both of you🥲❤️." Disha Parmar said, "Omg!! Congratulations 😍." Mahhi Vij, Mouni Roy, Supriya Shukla, Pooja Banerjii, Mehul Nisar, Mugdha Chaphekar, Sharad Kelkar and others continued to extend their heartfelt congratulations.

Who Is Sandeep Baswana?

Sandeep Baswana is a television actor, well known in the industry for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Udaan, and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. The actor hails from Hisar, Haryana, and was born to R.S. Baswana and Charanjeet Baswana.

Sandeep began his television career with Sony TV’s Kkusum, playing the role of Kamal. He was later featured in Kuchh Jhuki Palkain and Kammal. However, he got his big break with the role of Sahil Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Later, the actor was also seen in shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Udaan, and several others.