Taylor Swift Is Dating Travis Kelce, Confirms NFL Player's Brother | Photo Via Instagram

Taylor Swift has been linked to Travis Kelce for quite some time now. There are reports stating that they have been "quietly hanging out" for several weeks, a source told The Messenger. Reportedly, he tried to give Swift his number when attending her Eras Tour in July.

Now, NFL player Jason Kelce's brother has confirmed Taylor and Travis's romance. During an appearance on the DeCamara & Ritchie show on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP, he said, "It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world," said Jason.

Further, Jason added, "But having said that, I think he’s doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true."

Meanwhile, on September 8, 2023, Taylor was seen stepping out in NYC in a black one-shoulder top and grey mini skirt. She accessorised by wearing a teardrop-shaped pendant set with an opal, which happens to be Travis's birthstone, which is Libra.

The rumours of the duo began when Travis shared an anecdote on his New Heights podcast while speaking to his brother Jason Kelce. He stated that he attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in hopes of meeting the singer. Travis also revealed that he wished to give her his phone number on a bracelet.

Taylor was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for six years. However, the couple is said to have broken up in 2023.

