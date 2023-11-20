Taylor Swift Breaks Down At Brazil Concert As She Dedicates Song To Her Deceased Fan: 'I'm Never Gonna Meet..' (WATCH)

Taylor Swift returned to the Eras Tour stage in Brazil on Sunday after postponing her Saturday show due to the death of a fan in the sweltering heat, reported Page Six. The "Cruel Summer" songstress seemingly acknowledged the death of concert attendee Ana Clara Benevides.

While the singer did not expressly reference Benevides during her performance, fans claimed that her song 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' was included in memory of the college student.

"Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky," Swift sang while playing the piano. "I've got a lot to live without / I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you." The pop star's emotional moment during the rainy concert came after Benevides suffered cardiac arrest at Friday's show.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The college psychology student suffered cardiac arrest a second time en route to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. Swift, 33, also released a statement addressing Benevides' death. "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she wrote via her Instagram Story Friday night.

According to Page Six, following Benevides' death, concertgoers spoke out about the dangerous conditions at the Grammy winner's concert amid Brazil's heat wave. One American at the show noted that he saw another girl faint in front of him.

At one point, Swift paused her set to help fans -- who were chanting "water" -- in the middle of the crowd. "It's very hot, so if somebody says they need water when it's this hot they really need it," she said in a video posted to Twitter.

In one video, the 'Anti-Hero' singer can be seen gasping for oxygen in the blazing heat. Less than 24 hours later, while supporters waited outside the stadium, Swift decided to cancel the event and reschedule it for Monday. "I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew always has to come first, reported Page Six.

Read Also Taylor Swift Cancels Second Brazil Show After A Fan Dies Due to Extreme Temperatures

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)