 WATCH: Taylor Swift Struggles To Breathe During Brazil Concert Due To High Temperatures, Leaves Fans Concerned
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Taylor Swift Struggles To Breathe During Brazil Concert Due To High Temperatures, Leaves Fans Concerned

WATCH: Taylor Swift Struggles To Breathe During Brazil Concert Due To High Temperatures, Leaves Fans Concerned

The hot weather is even said to have caused a young fan, Ana Clara Benevides to die at the age of 23, after she reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

In a newly-shared fan footage from Taylor Swift's Brazil concert on Friday, the singer-songwriter can be seen struggling to breathe.

The 33-year-old hitmaker took to the stage in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night, with high temperatures in the city soaring to unbearable heights, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The hot weather is even said to have caused a young fan, Ana Clara Benevides to die at the age of 23, after she reportedly went into cardiac arrest. The cause of death has yet to be announced.

Read Also
Taylor Swift Cancels Second Brazil Show After A Fan Dies Due to Extreme Temperatures
article-image

As per Mirror.co.uk, in new footage circulating social media, it looks as though Taylor herself was struggling with the heat and humidity during her show. After singing her hit from the 2022 album 'Midnights', 'Bejeweled', Taylor was seen standing on-stage trying to gain composure while breathing deeply.

With the video circulating social media, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been quick to weigh in with their concerns for the star. "OMG. this breaks my heart on so many levels." Another then added: "She's so professional but watching her like this, my best wishes go to her." "In 120 degrees I'm not f****** surprised. This venue is insane," penned another.

Read Also
Taylor Swift's 16-Year-Old Fan Dies Before Brazil Concert, Singer Pens Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Feel...
article-image

A fourth then said: "This video is so scary and sad to see. I know it's probably due to the heat as to why Taylor is struggling to breathe but this is exactly how I look when I'm having a panic attack, I truly hope she's okay and looking after herself."

This comes after fans were seen and heard begging for water at the gig on Friday night, with Taylor herself even wading in and throwing a water bottle into the crowd

Read Also
Taylor Swift Locks Lips With Boyfriend Travis Kelce To Celebrate Successful Eras Tour In Argentina
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Ranveer Singh Asks Spectators To Calm Down & Keep Faith As Indian...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Ranveer Singh Asks Spectators To Calm Down & Keep Faith As Indian...

WATCH: Taylor Swift Struggles To Breathe During Brazil Concert Due To High Temperatures, Leaves Fans...

WATCH: Taylor Swift Struggles To Breathe During Brazil Concert Due To High Temperatures, Leaves Fans...

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Ranveer & Other Celebs Watch IND vs AUS CWC Final Live At Narendra Modi...

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Ranveer & Other Celebs Watch IND vs AUS CWC Final Live At Narendra Modi...

CWC 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Deepika Padukone, Duo Share Warm Hug At Ind Vs Aus Final In...

CWC 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Deepika Padukone, Duo Share Warm Hug At Ind Vs Aus Final In...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma Gives Standing Ovation, Flaunts Baby Bump As Virat Kohli...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma Gives Standing Ovation, Flaunts Baby Bump As Virat Kohli...